Image copyright NCJ Media Image caption The tunnel was first opened in 1951 to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross from Jarrow to Howdon

The reopening of the Tyne Pedestrian Tunnel has been delayed due to issues with the crossing's new lift.

The tunnel was closed in 2013 for a two-year restoration.

But the project has suffered a series of setbacks which have also seen the costs rise from £6.9m to £16m.

Delays were caused when the main contractor went out of business and then again when asbestos was discovered, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It had been hoped that the project would finally be completed this month for cyclists and pedestrians to make use of the tunnel, which connects Jarrow and Howdon.

But problems with the tunnel's new inclined lift mean that it must now remain closed until June, a spokesman for Newcastle City Council said.

He said: "We're looking forward to having this wonderful restored pedestrian and cyclist tunnel back into public use as this provides a vital link for our communities crossing the Tyne."

The crossing was opened in 1951 at a cost of £833,000 and was once used by thousands of shipyard workers travelling across the river every day.

The work, which started in May 2013, was supposed to be finished by 2015.