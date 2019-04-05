Missing Gateshead teen 'found safe and well'
- 5 April 2019
A missing teenager who sparked a police search has been found safe and well.
Northumbria Police raised the alarm about Chelsea Thompson, 14, who was reported missing from her home in Gateshead on Tuesday.
A force spokesman said: "Thanks very much to those of you who shared the appeal."
Police had said they were concerned for her welfare when she failed to return home at the time she was expected to on Tuesday.