Tyne & Wear

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland headlines Gateshead event

  • 6 April 2019
Kiefer Sutherland Image copyright Beth Elliott
Image caption Kiefer Sutherland will close the festival on 21 July

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland is to headline a festival on Tyneside celebrating American music.

The star of films such as The Lost Boys, A Few Good Men and and TV series 24 will close Gateshead's SummerTyne Americana Festival in July.

The star released his debut album in 2016 and is about to release a follow-up at the end of the month.

Organisers of the festival at the Sage Gateshead described Sutherland's appearance as a coup for the event.

'New generation'

The festival will run from 19 July to 21 July and will also feature KD Lang and New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, recently seen alongside Bradley Cooper in the Oscar-winning film A Star is Born.

Tamsin Austin, the event's director of performance programme said: "We're really proud that SummerTyne is such a long established festival in the Country/Americana music calendar and this is why we continue to attract serious heavyweights as well as a whole new generation of rising stars.

"This year we have Kiefer Sutherland who brings strong links to film a curiosity factor."

Sutherland has become increasingly involved in country music, mixing elements of Americana, folk, rock and blues.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites