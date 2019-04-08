Image caption Atakan Atay was stabbed at the couple's home in Birtley in October, a court heard

A woman murdered her husband by stabbing him in the heart after a row about her leaving the house to buy wine, a court has heard.

Karine Atay plunged a 5in (12cm) knife into Atakan Atay's chest at their home in Birtley, Gateshead, in October, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court was told.

Mr Atay was stabbed just below a tattoo for his daughter Sophie, who died from cancer aged three.

Mrs Atay, 42, denies murder and will claim self-defence, jurors heard.

She told detectives Mr Atay, a Turkish-born businessman and her husband of almost 20 years, was controlling and violent.

John Elvidge QC, prosecuting, said a "craving for alcohol" led Mrs Atay to want to leave the family home on 18 October last year, but there was a confrontation in which she stabbed her husband "more than once".

'Vitriolic attack'

Mr Atay, 45, called the emergency services as he was dying, but was only able to say "999 please".

His wife was guided through chest compressions by the call handler but did not carry out effective CPR, the court heard.

Mrs Atay initially claimed she had heard her husband having a fight with someone, and saying he had "enemies", but then changed her account to detectives.

Mr Elvidge said: "Declarations of love and remorse were abandoned in favour of a vitriolic attack on her husband who, she claimed, had subjected her to years of verbal and physical aggression and abuse, had sought to control and degrade her, and attempted to police her drinking."

He said Mrs Atay had previously sought help for alcoholism having had two car crashes while over the limit, threatened to bite the nose off a hospital security guard, and bitten a nightclub doorman.

The trial continues.