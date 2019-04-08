Image copyright Google Image caption A body was found at a home on Links View in Ashington

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a home.

Northumbria Police said the body was discobered in the property on Links View in Ashington on Monday.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Morpeth Close, Guide Post, at about 17:20 BST, according to the force.

A spokeswoman said it was understood "both parties are known to each other" and there was "no wider risk to the public".