Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Paul Johnson admitted theft

A thief who stole money from a man shortly before he died has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Paul Johnson was found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter of Steven Coulson, who died at his home on Ford Park, Stakeford, near Ashington, in October.

However, Johnson, 34, admitted stealing from Mr Coulson for which he was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court.

Johnson, of Guide Post, Ashington, was also ordered to pay £260 compensation.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Steven Coulson died in October

Speaking after the sentencing, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "This is a tragic case and our thoughts remain with the family of Steven.

"Following a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Steven's death, and in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, it was deemed there was sufficient evidence to charge the defendant.

"It was only right and proper that the evidence was presented to a jury, and we respect the not guilty verdict returned today."