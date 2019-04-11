Tyne & Wear

Murder charge after woman's body found in Ashington

  • 11 April 2019
Scene of Ashington murder
Image caption A woman's body was found at a house in Links View in Ashington

A woman has been charged with murdering a 73-year-old woman who was found dead at a house.

Northumbria Police said the body of Odessa Carey was discovered in Links View in Ashington, Northumberland, on Monday.

A 35-year-old woman, also named Odessa Carey, has been charged with her murder.

Ms Carey, of no fixed abode, will appear at Bedlington Magistrates' Court later.

