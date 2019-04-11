Murder charge after woman's body found in Ashington
- 11 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged with murdering a 73-year-old woman who was found dead at a house.
Northumbria Police said the body of Odessa Carey was discovered in Links View in Ashington, Northumberland, on Monday.
A 35-year-old woman, also named Odessa Carey, has been charged with her murder.
Ms Carey, of no fixed abode, will appear at Bedlington Magistrates' Court later.