Image caption The pair are accused of discussing copycat terrorism on WhatsApp

Two men accused of encouraging copycat terror attacks after the Christchurch shootings have appeared in court.

Morgan Seales, 19, and Gabriele Longo, 26, are alleged to have discussed doing something similar to the mosque attacks in the New Zealand city.

They are charged with publishing statements encouraging terrorism on the WhatsApp messaging app's Christian White Militia group.

The pair appeared via video-link at the Old Bailey.

Mr Seales, of Turner Avenue, South Shields, also faces eight charges of collecting terrorism-related documents and instructions on making explosives.

The titles included Improvised Munitions Handbook, Making A Hidden Bomb and Car Bombs Inside America, the court heard.

Mr Longo, of Burdock Close, Crawley, West Sussex, is accused of four further charges of collecting terrorist documents and two of disseminating them.

A trial at Leeds Crown Court has been set for 30 September and is expected to last up to thee weeks.