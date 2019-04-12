Northumbria Police is fighting the decision of an appeal tribunal to overturn the dismissal of a constable.

PC Katie Barratt was sacked after colleagues overheard her making racist insults while off-duty on a night out.

She appealed and was reinstated by an independent appeal tribunal in March.

Dep Ch Con Darren Best said the language used by PC Barratt was "abhorrent" and it was "important and right" people knew the force was challenging her reinstatement.

"I want to be absolutely clear that racist language is completely unacceptable," he said.

"I am extremely disappointed by the appeal tribunal's decision and, as a force, we are committed to challenging this and will therefore be applying for judicial review."

The incident happened at the Spice of Punjab in Newcastle while PC Barratt was waiting for pizza during a force staff night out.

PC Barratt was ordered to complete additional equality and diversity training before resuming her role.