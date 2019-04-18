Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gradon was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009

A former beauty queen and Love Island star took cocaine and alcohol and then killed herself, an inquest has found.

Sophie Gradon, who appeared on the ITV2 dating show in 2016, hanged herself at her family home in Medburn, Ponteland, on 20 June.

The 32-year-old was found by her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, 25, who took his own life 20 days later.

North Shields Coroners Court heard she had expressed suicidal thoughts before being found dead.

Det Sgt Neill Jobling of Northumbria Police told the hearing Ms Gradon had been exchanging messages with a male friend into the early hours.

In them she said she had had suicidal thoughts, that she was "struggling with the world" and everyday with ADHD, and she "cannot do this any more".

In another message sent at 01:44 she said: "I would never want to do that to my family but if I could escape I would."

She had alcohol and cocaine in her system which increases the likelihood of violent thoughts and actions, Det Sgt Neill Jobling said.

Ms Gradon, who had more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009.

She had been diagnosed with depression and low self esteem in 2013 and was taking medication for social anxiety disorder at the time of her death, Det Sgt Jobling said.

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Aaron Armstrong died 20 days after his girlfriend Sophie Gradon

The inquest heard she was found hanging in the living room of her parents' home by Mr Armstrong and his brother.

Mr Armstrong attempted CPR for 15 minutes but quickly realised she was dead.

He had become concerned after not receiving any messages from his girlfriend during the day.

The pair had been exchanging messages until after 02:00 but when he woke up after 11:00 he got no reply from messages or phone calls.

Mr Armstrong had been in a relationship with the former beauty queen since May 2018 after meeting her on a night out in Newcastle.

He killed himself days after her death, a coroner at his inquest found.

The coroner said Mr Armstrong's thinking could have been "muddled" by her death.

For support and more information on emotional distress, click here.