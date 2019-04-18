Image copyright PA Image caption Brian Johnson Greenwell (left) and Alan Bramley had denied any wrongdoing

Two former officers at a young offenders detention centre have been jailed for misconduct.

Hundreds of men came forward to police over their treatment at Medomsley in County Durham in the 1970s and 80s.

Brian Johnson Greenwell and Alan Bramley had denied misconduct in public office, but were found guilty by a jury at Teesside Crown Court.

Greenwell, 71, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years and Bramley, 70, was handed an 18-month prison term.

Three other former officers were jailed earlier this month for offences including assaults, wounding and misconduct, although two of them have submitted appeals against their convictions.

More than 1,765 men have reported allegations of either sexual or physical assaults while detained at Medomsley, which closed in 1988.

Durham Police has said its investigation, which is thought to be the largest of its kind in the UK, was ongoing.