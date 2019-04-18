Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption John Forajter admitted assault but denied attempted murder

A man who stabbed his girlfriend more than 30 times with a kitchen knife has been jailed.

John Forajter subjected his victim to a "harrowing ordeal" in her Sunderland home, following a night out in October, forcing her to flee naked and bleeding and seek help from a neighbour.

He admitted assault and denied attempted murder but was found guilty by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

The 41-year-old of The Sanderlings, Ryhope, was jailed for 16 years.

'Sustained and unprovoked'

The court was told that the couple had been drinking at The Guide Post Inn on the evening of 26 October, before he was asked to leave by staff for being too intoxicated.

He left, but she remained there for a time, but he then later came to her flat and an argument ensued.

While she was in the process of putting on her pyjamas Forajter grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her multiple times in the back, chest, neck, arms and legs.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption His victim was stabbed in the back, chest, neck arms and legs

Naked and bleeding heavily, his victim managed to escape her flat and get the attention of a neighbour, who subsequently rang 999. She was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Det Con Karen Butterworth, of Northumbria Police, said: "There can be little doubt that John Forajter tried to kill his victim that night.

"He subjected her to a truly harrowing ordeal in her own home in what was a sustained and unprovoked attack against someone he was meant to care for."