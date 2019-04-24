Image copyright Police Image caption Christopher Jackson had already served two months in prison when he carried out the second attack on his victim

A man who bit off part of his ex-girlfriend's ear when she refused to get back with him has been jailed.

Christopher Jackson, 31, had already served eight weeks in jail for assaulting his 38-year-old ex partner.

But weeks after a restraining order had expired against him, he "brutally" attacked and bit her when she asked him to leave, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Jackson, of Split Crown Road, Gateshead, admitted grievous bodily harm and was jailed for seven years.

He first attacked his former girlfriend in December 2017 and was jailed.

'Despicable being'

But just three weeks after a 12-month restraining order against him in December 2018 expired, Jackson went round to the woman's home in a bid to try to win her back.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The victim was left unconscious after the attack

The court heard when she asked him to leave, Jackson punched, kicked and stamped on her, leaving her unconscious.

Despite the ferocity of the attack, the victim managed to call 999 and Jackson was arrested at the scene.

As well as losing part of her ear, she suffered a broken nose and fractured skull.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "This was a brutal and cowardly attack by a man who was far stronger than his victim.

"He is a despicable human being who, like many perpetrators of domestic abuse, tried to apportion blame to his victim for his behaviour."