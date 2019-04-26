Image caption Killingworth Road roadworks have been beset by delays

Roadworks that have closed a busy route for two years while being beset by problems have hit a further setback.

The reopening of Killingworth Road, Newcastle, has been pushed back from March to June last year, then to "early 2019" and then to May this year.

But a new problem with a manhole now means the target date of 20 May will be missed.

Newcastle City Council said it appreciated the "public's patience" but asked people "to please bear with us".

"We are currently investigating an issue that occurred yesterday relating to a connection to the water main," a spokesperson said.

"We are working closely with Northumbrian Water to resolve this issue and should be in a position to update on the opening date by the end of next week."

Underground 'labyrinth'

The road was due to open first to southbound traffic, cyclists and pedestrians, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It was then expected to fully reopen in both directions from mid-July, though some work will continue into next year.

The route has been completely blocked since July 2017 for a £13.5m scheme to install a new Metro rail bridge and widen the road.

This has led to significant detours for many commuters.

Delays to the project have been caused by the diversion of three gas mains, the discovery of asbestos, bad weather, land slippage and a "labyrinth of utility pipes and old infrastructure" underground.

Metro operators Nexus completed the installation of the new bridge on schedule in September 2017.