An elderly woman has died in a house fire, which police are treating as unexplained.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was found in the property at Dorest Avenue, in the Chirton Grange area of North Shields, on Saturday afternoon.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said efforts to resuscitate her failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is thought the fire started in the kitchen.

Det Insp Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "It is very early in our investigation to say what has caused this fire and so we are treating this death as unexplained.

"We will be working closely with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service to establish if any criminal offences have taken place."

A fire service spokeswoman added: "This is terrible news for the family and friends of this lady. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to them at this very sad time.

"At the moment we don't yet know the cause of the fire."