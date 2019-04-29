Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police want to speak to this woman over an alleged blackmail attempt

A woman tried to blackmail a man after chatting to him on a dating app, police have said.

The victim had arranged to meet a woman in Sunderland after talking over the app but was confronted by someone he did not recognise when he arrived.

The woman falsely claimed he had been speaking to a child and demanded he hand over money or they would contact the police, officers said.

He called police himself on 4 April and an investigation was launched.

Northumbria Police has now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to.