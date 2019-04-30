Nicola Lee denies Paul Taylor stab murder in Jarrow
- 30 April 2019
A woman has denied murdering a man at a house on South Tyneside.
Paul Taylor, 45, from Hebburn, was found with stab injuries at the property on Thames Avenue in Jarrow on 31 March.
Nicola Lee pleaded not guilty to his murder during an appearance at Newcastle Crown Court.
The judge remanded the 44-year-old, of Thames Avenue, in custody and set a trial date for 2 October.