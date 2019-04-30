Image copyright Google Image caption The case against Mohammed Perwaze collapsed at Sheffield Crown Court

Five people have been questioned in relation to perverting the course of justice after a police sergeant was acquitted of rape.

Prosecutors offered no evidence against former Durham Police officer Mohammed Perwaze, 46, at his trial in Sheffield Crown Court in October.

Mr Perwaze said he was the victim of "intentionally malicious" allegations.

Durham Police said an investigation was launched into "issues which arose during the trial".

The collapse of the case was not reported at the time due to a reporting restriction.

Mr Perwaze, of Barnard Castle, County Durham, always protested his innocence after being charged with 20 offences, including 18 relating to the alleged abuse of the same girl.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC instructed him to be cleared of all charges, including ones alleging he was violent towards two young boys, when prosecutors offered no evidence.

'Devastating'

At the time, Mr Perwaze said he was "absolutely delighted that I was finally exonerated".

On Monday, he told the Press Association: "I have always been completely innocent and the allegations made against me were intentionally malicious.

"I have lost so much as a result of this, the impact this has had and is continuing to have is devastating for me and my family.

"I will continue to seek justice and will not stop until those responsible are held to account for their crimes against me."

Durham Police said three women and two men have been interviewed under caution in relation to offences of attempting to pervert the course of justice and fraud.

The force said the allegations faced by Mr Perwaze were not related to his duties as a police officer.

The spokeswoman added he had been dismissed by Durham Constabulary for gross misconduct on unrelated matters.