Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A fraudster pretended to be calling from New Scotland Yard

An 83-year-old man lost £5,200 after handing over cash to a courier upon the instruction of a fraudster posing as a police officer.

The man from Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne, was contacted by scammers claiming to be from his bank, then by a conman posing as a Met Police employee.

The fraudster ordered the man to withdraw the money and hand it to a courier sent to his home.

Police said it was an "awful offence" that "preys on the vulnerable".

The theft was reported to Northumbria Police at about 11:25 BST on Wednesday.

Det Sgt Mick Rainbow said: "Courier fraud is an awful offence which preys on the vulnerable and the elderly and manipulates the trust they have in the police.

"Please be aware, no police force, Northumbria Police included, would ever ask you to withdraw money or purchase valuables and send these to us using a courier.

"We would never ask anyone to be a part of a live fraud investigation and if you receive any phone calls asking you to do this, please be aware it is a scam."