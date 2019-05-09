Image copyright Jim Moir Image caption Holiday Number Two suggests something more lively than a week at the seaside

An artist more famous for being an award-winning comedian has opened an exhibition in Newcastle.

Jim Moir - better known as presenter and comedian Vic Reeves - is showing a collection of drawings and paintings at the city's Biscuit Factory.

Born in Leeds, Moir grew up in Darlington and many of the 100 works in A Mountain of Turkish Delight feature characters and sights from the north of England.

As Reeves, he has worked with Bob Mortimer on shows such as Vic Reeves Big Night Out and Shooting Stars.

In 2017 he had a three-month stint on Coronation Street and confused viewers of Celebrity Masterchef by appearing under his birth name.

Moir has published two books of his art, and hosted exhibitions of his artworks at venues including the Saatchi Gallery and the Whitechapel Gallery in London.

Image copyright Jim Moir Image caption Roxy Music, one of many bands captured by Moir's brush

Image copyright Jim Moir Image caption Many of the paintings, such as this one of Coronation Street's Bette Lynch, are inspired by the sights and personalities of the north of England

Image copyright Jim Moir Image caption Moir describes this as "White horse fantasy - the point where the horse kicks the chair"

Image copyright Jim Moir Image caption The paintings, including this self portrait, are signed and for sale

Image copyright Jim Moir Image caption Moir's style and choice of medium is varied, although bears tend to crop up now and again

Image caption Jim Moir is best known as Vic Reeves, comedy partner of Bob Mortimer

The exhibition is on at the Biscuit Factory until 19 May.