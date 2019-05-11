Image caption Complaints centre around a wildlife corridor next to some of the houses

Residents of a new housing estate on North Tyneside have described it as "awful" and a "con".

Homeowners on the Moorfields estate in Killingworth say a "wildlife corridor" created by housebuilder Bellway as part of the planning agreement with the council is no more than ugly wasteland.

They pointed out how it contrasted with the "idyllic show village".

Bellway said environmental improvement "takes time" and that the show area features were only temporary.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said North Tyneside Council was investigating complaints about littering.

David Campbell, whose new home cost half a million pounds, said: "There is rubble and tyres and all sorts dumped in there, it cannot be described as a wildlife corridor.

"If you look at the show village section of the estate, they even have swans around the lake up there - we have rubble. It's awful, it's a con.

"We have been told that if we wait five years it will get better over time, but we shouldn't have to wait that long."

Image caption Some residents say there is a stark contrast between where they live and the show village section

A Bellway spokesman said: "We are developing our Moorfields site in Killingworth in line with planning obligations, which included the purchase of a substantial offsite environmental biodiversity area which will be transferred to Northumberland Wildlife Trust along with a financial contribution for future maintenance.

"The works to create and enhance onsite open space and sustainable drainage systems is ongoing and takes time, especially with reference to water plants as they take several seasons to establish and must be planted in the correct season.

"Although planting and landscaping takes time, we are confident that Moorfields will continue to be a fantastic place to live for many years to come."