Philip Tron's family said he "lit up the darkest room"

The brother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack has spoken of his torment that their last conversation "wasn't very pleasant".

Philip Tron, 32, had travelled to pick up his girlfriend's daughter from the Ariana Grande concert in 2017. They both died in the attack.

His brother Michael said he regretted their last words were a squabble over a borrowed car.

Twenty-two people died in the suicide bomb attack on 22 May.

Mr Tron said Philip, from Gateshead, had borrowed his car to go to Manchester, but before the attack he phoned to say he would not return it on time for him to go to work.

'Such a bond'

Speaking for the first time about the loss of his brother, Mr Tron said: "I wasn't very pleasant because he wasn't going to have my car back.

"So my last conversation with my Philip was me having a go at him, and that will never leave me.

"You live in that moment, you can't break away from it - not a day goes by when I don't miss him.

"We had such a bond towards the end there that we were so close."

Michael Tron (left) said not a day that goes by when he doesn't miss his brother Philip

To mark the second anniversary of the attack, Mr Tron is urging people to wear blue - Philip's favourite colour - as part of #goblueforphil.

He said: "It was his colour, he had those blue eyes my mam keeps going on about."

Last year people from the United States, Canada and across Europe - from Santorini to Portugal - posted pictures of themselves wearing blue for Philip.

"What would Philip think of all this? Honestly? He'd say: 'what are you bothering for? just go and get a pint' - he really would," Mr Tron said.