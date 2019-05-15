Tyne & Wear

Murder arrest after Jarrow house body found

  • 15 May 2019
Simon Bowman Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption Simon Bowman was found dead at his home in Jarrow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in South Tyneside.

Emergency services entered an address on High Street in Jarrow and found Simon Bowman who had not been seen since Sunday.

The 54-year-old's remains were discovered inside the property on Tuesday.

Northumbria Police said it believed the deceased and the 30-year-old arrested man were known to each other.

A spokesman said a post-mortem examination would take place in due course.

He added: "This is an isolated incident, not a random attack between strangers.

"Officers will be on patrol in the area throughout the day to carry out enquiries and to speak to any concerned residents and businesses."

