Glanton fire: Teen who made explosives given referral order
- 15 May 2019
A 17-year-old boy charged with making explosives and committing arson has been given a 12-month referral order.
He was arrested and "potentially hazardous substances" were found at a house fire in Glanton, Northumberland, on 5 March.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at North Tyneside Court.
Referral orders are community orders aimed at reparation and addressing the cause of behaviour.