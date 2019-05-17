Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Simon Bowman was found dead at his home in Jarrow

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found inside a house.

Simon Bowman, 54, was found dead inside the property in High Street, Jarrow, South Tyneside, on Tuesday. He had not been seen since Sunday.

A 30-year-old man from Washington is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court later.

Northumbria Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between Sunday and Tuesday to come forward.