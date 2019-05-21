Nigel Farage milkshake attack: Man charged with assault
- 21 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with assaulting Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage by throwing a milkshake at him.
The Brexit Party leader had given a speech in Newcastle on Monday ahead of the European elections when a drink was thrown at him.
Paul Crowther, 32, of Throckley, Newcastle, has been charged with common assault and criminal damage relating to Mr Farage's microphones.
He is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 18 June.