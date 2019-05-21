Image caption Mr Farage was left covered in milkshake on Monday

A man has been charged with assaulting Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage by throwing a milkshake at him.

The Brexit Party leader had given a speech in Newcastle on Monday ahead of the European elections when a drink was thrown at him.

Paul Crowther, 32, of Throckley, Newcastle, has been charged with common assault and criminal damage relating to Mr Farage's microphones.

He is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 18 June.