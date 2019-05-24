Former sailor jailed for raping boy

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption John Henderson used to serve in the Royal Navy

A former sailor who raped and sexually assaulted a young boy has been jailed for 14 years.

John Henderson, 32, of Amble in Northumberland, was investigated after images were found on his devices.

At Newcastle Crown Court, he admitted eight counts of rape, four counts of child sexual activity and two counts of making indecent images of a child.

Henderson, who served in the Royal Navy, also pleaded guilty to one count of distributing indecent child images.

Det Sgt Faith Postings said Mr Henderson's offences were "horrific".

She added: "It is incomprehensible for a young child to fully understand the sheer severity of these offences and while today's outcome will in no way help erase what has happened, we hope that it can give some comfort to the victim and his family.

"We would urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to police with confidence - you will be supported."