Image caption Services at the Royal Victoria Infirmary came in for particular praise

A hospital trust has been rated "outstanding" for a second time by health watchdogs.

Services at Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in January which has just released its findings.

The trust is one of just five in the country to get the rating twice.

Trust chief executive officer Dame Jackie Daniel praised the dedication of staff.

She said: "It really is an amazing achievement and down to each and every member of staff who work tirelessly, day in and day out, for our patients.

"Staff care deeply about the work they do and it's their compassion, commitment and their energy to change and innovate that makes our organisation so special."

Image copyright CQC Image caption The trust was last inspected in 2016 and has since made improvements in the emergency department and end of life care

The trust was last inspected in 2016. Its main sites include the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) and the Freeman Hospital.

In total, six of nine key service areas - urgent and emergency services, surgery, critical care, maternity, end of life care and services for children and young people - are now rated outstanding.

This is two more than during the last inspection.