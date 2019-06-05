Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The bird's body was removed by council workers

A woman strangled a swan to death in a County Durham park, prompting an RSPCA investigation.

A walker called police and the animal welfare charity to say the bird was being attacked by a woman in Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street on Thursday.

Officers found the swan dead and spoke to two women in connection with the incident.

The swan is a protected species in the UK and it is a criminal offence to harm one.

RSPCA Insp Trevor Walker, said: "This sounds like an extremely upsetting incident and this attack has led to the unnecessary, tragic death of a beautiful bird."