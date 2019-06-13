Image copyright Belief in the North East Image caption The community archaeology project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund

Volunteers are being encouraged to help with an "ambitious" archaeology project in the North East.

The excavation led by Durham University will explore the heritage of religion in the region from prehistory to present.

They say 'Belief in the North East' is one of their "most ambitious" community archaeology projects.

It has been awarded a £180,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage fund and is open to anyone.

On-the-job training will be provided and volunteers do not need any previous archaeology experience.

Dr David Petts, an associate professor at Durham University, said: "The North East of England has a richness of religious heritage to rival anywhere in the world.

"While many people have studied particular aspects or places, such as Lindisfarne or Durham Cathedral, no project has ever tried to capture an overview, right from pre history to the present and that is the task we've set ourselves for Belief in the North East."

He added: "Some of the training on offer to volunteers will be of undergraduate standard, delivered by expert colleagues who, like me, are passionate about sharing their knowledge with our local communities."

The project is expected to run from between summer 2019 and summer 2021.

Volunteers are being asked to sign up via Belief in the North East.