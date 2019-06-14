Image copyright Google Image caption The private members club could open on the site of a former vaping supplies shop

A private social club for "older" people could open on the site of a former vaping supplies shop.

The Gateshead venue proposed by John Hayden, who lives in a nearby tower block, would have up to 20 members.

It would be a "quiet social club for older male and female members to meet and relax without noisy music", his application for change of use says.

Music, singing and dancing would be prohibited and the television would "always be switched off at 10pm".

No gaming machines, bingo or gambling would be allowed but "social dominoes" would be permitted, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The list of members' rules also includes no standing on the pavement outside the building on Coatsworth Road in Bensham.

The venue would be known as The Fishers Club.