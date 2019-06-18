Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police said many of the items had sentimental value

Dozens of stolen garden ornaments have been returned to their rightful owners after an appeal by police on Tyneside.

They were seized when officers searched the property of a man suspected of being involved in burglaries and thefts in the Birtley and Low Fell areas.

Northumbria Police shared a picture of the items, including grave ornaments, in a bid to find who they belonged to.

A force spokesman said "all but a handful" had now been returned to owners after victims came forward.

He added: "Many of the items are of great sentimental value, with some taken from a graveyard.

"Lots of people got in touch with us after the photo was shared on social media.

"To many people this may not seem like the crime of the century, but these kind of thefts can have a big impact on local communities and needed to be investigated."

The 25-year-old burglary suspect is due to appear in court at a later date.