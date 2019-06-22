Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption The hole in the path in Blackhill is thought to be related to an old railway bridge buried under the road

A sinkhole has forced a road in County Durham to be closed.

Excavation work was carried out and the void found after a dip appeared in Seaton Lane in Seaton, near Seaham on Friday.

A sinkhole has also appeared on a path in Blackhill, Consett, Durham County Council said.

Further excavation in Seaton will continue at the weekend to determine what remedial work is needed.

Council highways services manager Mark Readman said the authority had been "left with no choice but to close the road at Seaton".

"It is too early to say how long it will be closed but we will work to get it open as quickly as possible," he said.

Diversions have been put in place and buses rerouted.

Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Work is being carried out over the weekend to see what needs to be done to fill the hole

The hole beneath the path in Blackhill is thought to have been caused by the deterioration of an old railway bridge buried beneath the A691.

It is fenced off and repair work is due to begin on Monday.