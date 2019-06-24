Image caption Reverend Peter McConnell moved to sit next to the student, the court was told

A drunk vicar groped a student during a trans-Atlantic flight, a court has heard.

Reverend Peter McConnell had been drinking heavily and engaged him in a conversation about strip clubs, Newcastle Crown Court was told.

The American student said he later woke up to find the vicar, of Longhorsley, Northumberland, touching his groin.

Mr McConnell, 64, denies sexually assaulting the man on the flight from Philadelphia to Heathrow in March 2017.

The jury heard he had moved to sit in an empty seat next to the student, explaining he had been visiting the United States with his godson.

'Blamed alcohol'

After saying he had visited a strip club, he then asked the student if he had ever been to one, the jury was told.

Giving evidence, the student, who cannot be named, said Mr McConnell discussed a sex act and repeatedly asked him: "Are you mischievous?"

Referring to the alleged grope, he said he had felt disgusted.

Mr McConnell blamed alcohol for his actions and asked him for "forgiveness", the student told the court.

However, when interviewed by police the vicar denied being drunk on the British Airways flight and said the incident had not happened.

The trial continues.