Image caption The teenager appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A 16-year-old boy from Durham has appeared in court charged with plotting an act of terror in a bid to bring about a race war.

The teenager, who cannot be named, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with six terror offences.

He was allegedly caught with a shopping list for a Molotov cocktail when he was arrested on 13 March.

Prosecutors claim he is a white supremacist who believes in the need for violence to bring about a race war.

He is charged with one count of engaging in preparation of an act of terrorism between 10 October 2017 and 13 March.

The charge, under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, says his planning included reading extreme right-wing ideological texts, searching for synagogues and trying to secure ammonium nitrate.

It also alleges he began drafting the "Manual for practical and sensible guerrilla warfare", searched for material on firearms, explosives, ammunition and weapons, and engaged in sexual touching of a minor as a "desensitisation technique".

The youth faces one count of disseminating a terrorist publication called "DIY Firearms, Modification and Ammunition", and one count of possessing an article for terrorist purposes - a handwritten note of Molotov cocktail ingredients.

He is further charged with three counts of possession of information useful in the preparation of an act of terrorism, including electronic documents entitled "The Big Book of Mischief", "Making of Ricin" and "Homemade C4".

He is also charged with sexually touching a child under the age of 13.

The boy, who indicated not guilty pleas, was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 5 July.