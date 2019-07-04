Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption The road was closed for just under two weeks

A road which was closed following the discovery of a sinkhole has reopened following repair work.

A void underneath the road surface saw Seaton Lane in Seaton, near Seaham, County Durham closed on 21 June.

Durham County Council said it had now been filled in and the road reopened to traffic on Wednesday.

A second sinkhole, discovered on a path in Blackhill, Consett, on 20 June has not yet been filled in and remains fenced off.

It is thought to have been caused by the deterioration of an old railway bridge buried beneath the A691.

Traffic can use the road "as normal", the council said.