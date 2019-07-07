Image copyright Jennifer Lapping Image caption Jennifer Lapping (right) was joined by fellow runners on the way

A runner has been on the go for 23 hours ,covering 93 miles (150 km), to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

Jennifer Lapping ran the length of the River Tyne from Kielder, Northumberland, to Tynemouth, North Tyneside.

She stopped once to eat and a for a quick massage.

Ms Lapping, who runs Hexham-based Jog on the Tyne running club, said she was delighted to finish an hour early.

She has raised £1,400 for children's charity the Dragonfly Cancer Trust.

She said she was joined by other runners along the way, after setting off from Deadwater farm in Kielder on Saturday morning.