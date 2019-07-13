Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jeremy Corbyn acknowledged the marching bands and banners

Thousands of people have gathered for the 135th Durham Miners' Gala.

A procession of brass bands and banners from mining communities is a main feature of what is one of the largest trade union gatherings in Europe.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and filmmaker Ken Loach are to speak at the event, which is expected to attract 200,000 people to Durham racecourse.

Known locally as The Big Meeting, the annual event is a commemoration of the area's mining heritage.

Mr Corbyn, who has attended the gala every year since he was elected party leader, said: "It feels like going home.

"The gala represents the sense of community and togetherness that defines the Labour Party and our trade union movement."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Bands from all over the country attend the gala

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Banners are paraded through Durham as part of the gala

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dylan Clarkson, 6, parades through Durham during the Durham Miners" Gala

Alan Mardghum, secretary of the Durham Miners' Association (DMA), said: "We are delighted and proud that Jeremy Corbyn is returning to Durham again to speak at this year's Big Meeting.

"Jeremy is the 15th leader of the Labour Party to speak at the Durham Miners' Gala and continues a tradition that dates back to the first Labour leader Keir Hardie, who spoke at The Big Meeting in 1906."

Ken Loach, known for films such as I Daniel Blake and The Wind that Shakes the Barley, will be the reader at the Miners' Festival Service at Durham Cathedral, which is part of the gala.

He said: "It is an honour to be asked to be the reader at this year's Miners' Festival Service. I can't think of a more impressive occasion or a more magnificent cathedral."

Mr Mardghum added: "We are delighted that Ken Loach will give this year's reading on behalf of the DMA, and in our 150th year we look forward to our new area banner receiving its blessing during the service."

Durham Police said various road closures were in place and extra officers would be on patrol to make sure the event passes off smoothly.