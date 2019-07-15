Image copyright Google Image caption Anthony Richardson and Thomas Brand were arguing inside and outside of the Chesterfield pub.

A man accused of killing another man outside a pub in Newcastle told police the victim "tried to nut" him, a court heard.

Anthony Richardson, 46, died after being punched twice at the Chesterfield pub on 7 February.

Thomas Brand, of Dunholme Road, Fenham, is accused of the delivering the fatal punch after the pair had been seen arguing inside the pub.

The 44-year-old denies manslaughter and is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Nathan Aldus - who threw the first punch at Mr Richardson - has admitted assault occasioning ABH, prosecutor Christopher Bean said.

'Chest-to-chest'

Mr Bean played CCTV footage which showed the men having a "heated argument" inside the pub after Mr Richardson was punched by Aldus, 28, of Westmorland Road.

He said: "The argument inside the pub continues outside the pub. Both men appear to be gesticulating.

"The two men go chest to chest, both take a step backwards. Mr Richardson can be seen to remove his cap.

"Mr Richardson pushes the defendant away, causing him to go backwards. The men are clearly exchanging words.

"The defendant appears to lunge forward and punches Mr Richardson. He makes contact with his face and he falls immediately backwards."

Mr Richardson was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with "multiple fractures to his skull" and later died from his injuries, the jury was told.

Mr Brand told "a number of lies" in police interviews, including telling officers Mr Richardson "tried to nut us", Mr Bean said.

The trial continues.