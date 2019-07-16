Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gavin Moon's family described him as a "doting dad"

Two men have been convicted of murdering a father of two following a "heated" row.

Gavin Moon was found knifed at a property in Trafalgar Road, Washington, Tyne and Wear, on 8 January.

Brian Goldsmith, 47, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, and Luc Barker, 28, of Trafalgar Road, both denied the charge against them.

However, they were found guilty by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court following a three-week trial.

Police said the pair each used a large knife to attack Mr Moon - causing a fatal wound to his side which cut through a rib, his liver and aorta.

'Dangerous individuals'

Mr Moon, 31, had been temporarily living in the flat with Barker at the time of the attack, which took place one day before his body was found.

CCTV footage of his last movements showed him buying a scratch card later found in the possession of Barker, who was in the property when police arrived.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Luc Barker and Brian Goldsmith claimed the row began over drugs

CCTV also showed Barker and Goldsmith together on the day of the murder, with the latter then seen boarding a bus having changed his clothes.

They were described as "dangerous individuals" by Det Ch Insp John Bent, of Northumbria Police.

"On the day in question, Luc Barker and Brian Goldsmith were involved in a heated argument with Gavin," he said.

"This argument then escalated and both defendants used separate knives, one of which inflicted the fatal injury to Gavin Moon, whom they then left lying on the kitchen floor."

'Painful' trial

Both said Mr Moon had reacted angrily after returning home and discovering they had stolen drugs belonging to him.

Goldsmith claimed his actions were in self-defence, while Barker denied seeing a knife.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police found a knife on the floor amongst smashed glass

Mr Moon's family said: "Gavin's murder has left a hole in our family that cannot be filled.

"The trial has been a painful process for our family to go through as we endured details of how Gavin came to die."

They will be sentenced at a later date.