Image caption Four councillors vie to take over the post held by Dame Vera Baird since it came into force in 2012

Polls have opened for voters to decide between four hopefuls vying to become the next Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Dame Vera Baird, who has held the post since its inception in 2012, is stepping down after being appointed as the new victims' commissioner.

Polling stations across Northumberland, Newcastle, Gateshead, north and south Tyneside will be open until 22:00 BST.

PCCs are responsible for holding police forces to account.

They are also have the authority to hire and fire chief constables and set budgets.

The region's first commissioner election was held in November 2012 and the second in May 2016, both of which were won comfortably by the Labour candidate, Dame Vera.

The candidates are:

Georgina Hill, Independent

Kim McGuinness, Labour

Robbie Moore, Conservative

Jonathan Wallace, Liberal Democrat.