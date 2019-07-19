Rape victim, 37, helped by passer-by

A woman who was raped by a stranger in a Northumberland street was helped by a passer-by, police have said.

The 37-year-old victim was walking in New Hartley on Tuesday just before 21:00 BST when she was attacked.

The woman was said to be very "distressed" and was found by a passer-by who called Northumbria Police.

Her attacker was about 5ft 10ins tall, slim and muscular and wearing a black jumper and black jeans.