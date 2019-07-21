Image caption Police said the investigation was in its early stages

A 26-year-old man has died in County Durham after what is believed to have been a stabbing.

Police were called to Melville Street, in Chester-le-Street, to reports of a stabbing at about 02:00 BST and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, Durham Police said.

The force said no-one had been arrested in connection with the death.