Man found dead in Chester-le-Street after 'stabbing'
- 21 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 26-year-old man has died in County Durham after what is believed to have been a stabbing.
Police were called to Melville Street, in Chester-le-Street, to reports of a stabbing at about 02:00 BST and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, Durham Police said.
The force said no-one had been arrested in connection with the death.