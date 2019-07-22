Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Alan Stokoe, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene in Melville Street

A man who was stabbed to death in an apparent fight was "a funny man and will be greatly missed", his family have said.

Alan Stokoe, 26, was stabbed in Melville Street, Chester-le-Street just after 02:00 BST on Sunday.

In a statement released through Durham Police, Mr Stokoe's family said: "All the family are devastated."

A 42-year-old man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries, is under arrest on suspicion of murder.