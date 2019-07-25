Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Alan Stokoe was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed in County Durham.

Alan Stokoe, 26, was stabbed in Melville Street, Chester-le-Street, just after 02:00 BST on Sunday.

Mohammed Rahman, 42, of Eamont Gardens, Hartlepool, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Friday.

In a statement, Mr Stokoe's "devastated" family described him as "a funny man".