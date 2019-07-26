Image copyright Google Image caption Vaux Brewery closed in 1999 after 162 years

Up to 300 jobs are to be created in Sunderland with an online retailer setting up a new centre on the former Vaux Brewery site.

Ocado will be the first company to move into a new office and leisure complex under construction in the city centre.

The 26-acre site, next to the River Wear, has stood empty since the brewery closed in 1999 and was bought by the council in 2011.

Sunderland City Council said Ocado's arrival was "hugely significant".

Ocado said the Sunderland centre was an additional hub for the company, which has a similar set up in Hatfield, and the new customer service roles would be recruited by the end of the year.

Ian Pattle, from Ocado, added: "We look forward to welcoming new talent from the local area to our team."

Image copyright Ocado Image caption Ocado employs more 15,000 people across the group

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It's been a long time coming, but this is the start of the Vaux site springing back to life.

"We couldn't be happier that we've attracted such an exceptional brand to our city centre and we look forward to supporting them as they build a team and grow from here."