Arrest after man 'hit by car' in Newcastle
- 30 July 2019
A man has been arrested after an alleged assault in which a man was hit by a car.
Police were called to a fight in Groat Market, Newcastle, on Sunday night involving a number of people. No-one was there when they arrived.
Footage later shared on social media appeared to show a man being struck by a car. He has been traced and was not seriously hurt.
A man, 28, has been held on suspicion of dangerous driving and assault.