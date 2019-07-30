Image copyright Google Image caption When officers arrived in Groat Market there was nobody there

A man has been arrested after an alleged assault in which a man was hit by a car.

Police were called to a fight in Groat Market, Newcastle, on Sunday night involving a number of people. No-one was there when they arrived.

Footage later shared on social media appeared to show a man being struck by a car. He has been traced and was not seriously hurt.

A man, 28, has been held on suspicion of dangerous driving and assault.