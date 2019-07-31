Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Anthony Richardson's family said they were devastated

A man has been jailed for six years for killing a man, described as his friend, with a single punch.

Anthony Richardson was assaulted by Thomas Brand during an argument outside the Chesterfield Pub in Newcastle in February.

The 46-year-old never regained consciousness, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Brand, 45, of Dunholme Road in Fenham, has been sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter.

Judge Mr Justice Morris said Brand had thrown a "single blow of considerable force with terrible and tragic, if unintended, consequences".

Det Insp Joanne Brooks said Mr Richardson's death was "senseless and tragic".

"Throwing a single punch can have devastating consequences, cause life-changing injuries and even kill someone," she said.

"We have a man in the grave and another behind bars and the families of both are left to pick up the pieces and for no reason other than one moment of aggression."

Thomas Brand was found guilty of manslaughter

The men had become acquainted while staying at Ozanam House, a hostel in Elswick in the west end of Newcastle, the court heard.

On the day of the argument they had been drinking together in the city centre.

A third man, 29-year-old Nathan Aldus, of Westmorland Road, was sentenced to 27 weeks in custody for throwing the first punch at Mr Richardson before the argument with Brand began.

He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr Richardson was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with multiple skull fractures and later died, the jury was told.

There was no evidence the first assault contributed to his death, the court heard.

Mr Richardson's family said they had been left devastated and their lives had become "bad dreams".