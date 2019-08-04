Image copyright TVLB Image caption The volunteers operate from a watch house overlooking the mouth of the River Tyne

A rescue charity on Tyneside has recorded its busiest month on record, with a total of 29 callouts.

The Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB), a shore-based coastal rescue service, usually responds to an average of 17 incidents during July.

Callouts included broken-down boats, people trapped by the tide, and manning a hospital helicopter landing site.

The most unusual, on 14 July, involved transporting an injured puffin from Tynemouth beach to a local vet.

A brigade spokesman said: "I'm pretty sure that is the only puffin we've ever been in contact with"

The high number in July coincided with the heat wave and the start of the summer holidays.

A brigade spokesman said: "A number of our incidents have occurred due to misadventure, and some could have been avoided with a greater understanding of, and planning for, the dangers of beaches, rocks, changing tides and operating at sea.

"This high number has put a great strain on our team members and their families and friends and we would like to put on record our thanks for their dedication and commitment."