Tyne & Wear

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade has record callouts

  • 4 August 2019
Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade watch house Image copyright TVLB
Image caption The volunteers operate from a watch house overlooking the mouth of the River Tyne

A rescue charity on Tyneside has recorded its busiest month on record, with a total of 29 callouts.

The Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB), a shore-based coastal rescue service, usually responds to an average of 17 incidents during July.

Callouts included broken-down boats, people trapped by the tide, and manning a hospital helicopter landing site.

The most unusual, on 14 July, involved transporting an injured puffin from Tynemouth beach to a local vet.

Image copyright TVLB
Image caption A brigade spokesman said: "I'm pretty sure that is the only puffin we've ever been in contact with"

The high number in July coincided with the heat wave and the start of the summer holidays.

A brigade spokesman said: "A number of our incidents have occurred due to misadventure, and some could have been avoided with a greater understanding of, and planning for, the dangers of beaches, rocks, changing tides and operating at sea.

"This high number has put a great strain on our team members and their families and friends and we would like to put on record our thanks for their dedication and commitment."

Image copyright TVLB
Image caption Volunteers are trained to carry out cliff rescues

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites