Image copyright Action For Children Image caption Local officials and representatives of the charity were present at the ceremony

A Methodist minister who founded a children's charity has been honoured with a plaque in the city of his birth.

The memorial to Thomas Bowman Stephenson was unveiled at Brunswick Methodist Chapel in Newcastle, where he was baptised in 1840.

It has taken place on the 150th anniversary of the orphanage and hospital he set up in London.

This laid the foundations for the charity National Children's Home which later became Action for Children.

Image caption John Egan, from Action for Children, said Thomas Bowman Stephenson would be dismayed that homes were still needed

By the time he retired in 1900, the charity had opened six further homes across England and was organising the emigration of orphans to Canada.

Action for Children continues to provide practical and emotional care and support to youngsters, last year helping more than more than 387,000 children and families across the UK.

Speaking after the plaque unveiling, John Egan from the charity, said: "He was an absolute pioneer in establishing what you could call a modern children's home, one that had standards and was regulated.

"I think he would be proud that we are carrying on his legacy, still creating homes, including here in Newcastle.

"But I think he'd also be dismayed by the fact that we still need them."